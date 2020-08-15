Lincoln Riley: Nine Sooners Test Positive For COVID-19

Lincoln Riley announced on a Zoom call with the media that nine University of Oklahoma football players have tested positive for COVID-19 after returning to campus from a brief break.

The Sooners had been praised for going several weeks without a positive test while together on campus working out and praciticing.

Sooner players were away from campus six days.

Riley added that around 75 percent of his players didn’t leave the city of Norman, Oklahoma.

Here’s Riley announcing the nine positive tests:

Here's Lincoln Riley announcing that nine #Sooners tested positive for COVID-19 after returning to campus. pic.twitter.com/fb2gd4KHm2 — Nate Feken (@TheGreat_Nate) August 15, 2020

The Sooners are slated to open their season on Sept. 12 against Missouri State.