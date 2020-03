Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma's football team will begin spring practice on Tuesday, and OU head coach Lincoln Riley held a news conference Monday to talk about what he expects from the Sooners.

Riley says he's anxious to see how the team comes together, and updated the status of defensive back Tre Norwood, who missed all of last season after suffering a knee injury in preseason practice.

Riley also announced OU will unveil Baker Mayfield's Heisman statue during the spring game on April 18.