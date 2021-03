ANAHEIM, CA – MARCH 26: Head coach Lon Kruger of the Oklahoma Sooners smiles after cutting a piece of the net after the Sooners 80-68 victory against the Oregon Ducks in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament West Regional Final at Honda Center on March 26, 2016 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Lon Kruger reflected on his more than four decades in coaching Friday as he officially announced his retirement after 10 seasons as the Oklahoma head men’s basketball coach.

Kruger was open, honest, and emotional during a news conference that lasted more than an hour.