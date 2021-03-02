Longtime High School Football Coach Joe Tunnell Dies

Hall of Fame high school football coach Joe Tunnell died Tuesday at the age of 83.

Tunnell coached high school football for 41 years, finishing with 322 wins, the fourth most in state history.

When he retired after the 1999 season, he held the record for wins, most of those coming in 27 years as the head coach at Rush Springs, where he led the Redskins to state championships in 1966 and 1998.

The stadium at Rush Springs is named after Tunnell.

He also coached 14 seasons at Lindsay.

He was inducted into the Oklahoma Coaches Association Hall of Fame.