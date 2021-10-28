Love’s Field to be New Home of Oklahoma Softball

A historic day has come for Oklahoma Softball. The Sooners will soon break ground on a brand new, state of the art softball complex.

Love’s Travel Stops is donating nine million dollars to the effort which will include the naming rights to the field. It’ll be called Love’s Field. Love’s will also match any donation up to three million dollars. That means their donation will come out to at least 12 million dollars. The donation is the most to a female specific sport in OU Athletics history.

Construction is set to begin in 2022 with it being opened for the 2024 softball season. The complex will be located one half mile south of the current stadium location at Jenkins and Imhoff Road on the northwest side.

The new facility will basically double OU’s current complex. Love’s Field will reach 44.000 square feet. It will also allow for at least 3,000 in capacity with a chance to be expanded.

Per the release, Patty Gasso said, “I can’t put into words how grateful I am and our program is for the generosity of Love’s Travel Stops and the Love family,” Gasso said. “They share our championship mindset and have embraced not only the success of our program, but the culture we’ve built among our student-athletes and fans. They also recognize that for us to maintain the level of excellence we’ve achieved, we must be a national leader in all aspects of our program, including our facility. Love’s is empowering women to reach the absolute pinnacle of achievement while inspiring the next generation to look to the future with the biggest dream. As we see at a moment like this, dreams really do come true.”

A massive day for #Sooners athletics. @OU_Softball coach Patty Gasso calls their future home, Love’s Field, “the highlight of my career.” pic.twitter.com/cFeloZXQ3q — Dylan Buckingham (@DylanBuckingham) October 28, 2021