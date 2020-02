Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LSU safety Grant Delpit was in Oklahoma City on Tuesday to officially receive the Jim Thorpe Awad as the nation's top defensive back.

Delpit is a two-time consensus All-American and has decided to bypass his senior season and make himself eligible for the NFL Draft.

He's the third LSU player to win the award, joining Patrick Peterson in 2010 and Morris Claiborne in 2011. Oklahoma is the only other school with three Thorpe Award winners.