Mavericks Blow Out Thunder

The Dallas Mavericks shot 53 percent from the field and made 16 three-pointers on their way to a 127-106 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night at Chesapeake Arena.

The Mavs led by nine after the first quarter, by eight at halftime and by 17 after three quarters, then started the fourth quarter by extending the lead to 27.

The Thunder never led in losing their third straight game, all at home.

OKC committed 16 turnovers as they fall to 19-27 on the season.

Luka Doncic led Dallas with 25 points, after missing the first two meetings with the Thunder this season.

Former Edmond Santa Fe standout Josh Richardson had nine points for the Mavericks.

OKC had six players score in double figures, with Aleksej Pokusevski leading the way with 21 points.

Svi Mykhailiuk had 16 points, Theo Maledon 14 points and Isaiah Roby 12.

Off the bench, OKC got 11 points from Ty Jerome and 10 points from Josh Hall.

The Thunder wrap up their four-game homestand Wednesday night when they host Toronto at 7:00 pm.