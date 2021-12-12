Mavs Beat Cold Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – DECEMBER 12: Derrick Favors #15 of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Moses Brown #9 of the Dallas Mavericks fight for the rebound during the game on December 12, 2021 at Paycom Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Dallas Mavericks scored the first seven points of the game, then after briefly losing the lead late in the first quarter, led the rest of the way in a 103-84 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night in downtown Oklahoma City.

The Thunder shot just 38 percent from the field, and were outrebounded 54-39, with OKC grabbing just three offensive rebounds.

Dallas led by 10 at halftime and went on a 9-0 run in the fourth quarter to eventually build a 20-point lead.

The Thunder were led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 18 points and was one of four players in double figure scoring.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 11 points and made three 3-pointers, while both Luguentz Dort and Darius Bazley had 10 points.

Jalen Brunson had 18 points to lead the Mavericks, including 10 in a row at one point in the second half.

The Thunder lost their second game in a row and fell to 8-18 on the season.

OKC continues their four-game homestand with the third of the four on Wednesday night at 7:00 pm against New Orleans.