Mavs Beat Cold Thunder

The Dallas Mavericks scored the first seven points of the game, then after briefly losing the lead late in the first quarter, led the rest of the way in a 103-84 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night in downtown Oklahoma City.
The Thunder shot just 38 percent from the field, and were outrebounded 54-39, with OKC grabbing just three offensive rebounds.
Dallas led by 10 at halftime and went on a 9-0 run in the fourth quarter to eventually build a 20-point lead.
The Thunder were led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 18 points and was one of four players in double figure scoring.
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 11 points and made three 3-pointers, while both Luguentz Dort and Darius Bazley had 10 points.
Jalen Brunson had 18 points to lead the Mavericks, including 10 in a row at one point in the second half.
The Thunder lost their second game in a row and fell to 8-18 on the season.
OKC continues their four-game homestand with the third of the four on Wednesday night at 7:00 pm against New Orleans.