Middle Two Quarters Doom Thunder at Denver

The Oklahoma City Thunder were outscored by 13 points each in the second and third quarters and lost to Denver 119-101 at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on Tuesday night.

The Nuggets only shot 44 percent from the field, but attempted 105 shots, 19 more than the Thunder, outrebounded OKC by 17, and forced 19 Thunder turnovers.

Nikola Jokic led Denver with 27 points, 12 rebounds, and 6 assists.

Four Thunder players were in double figure scoring, led by 20 points from Luguentz Dort.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 14 points, Darius Bazley 12 points, and Isaiah Roby 10 points and 9 assists.

There were 10 lead changes in the first half, but Denver took control in the second quarter and led by as many as 29 points.

The Thunder fall to 6-7 on the season.

OKC continues their five-game road trip with a visit to the the L.A. Clippers on Friday night at 9:00 pm.