Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy and his staff still haven’t decided on a number one quarterback.

As the Cowboys get ready to play South Alabama this Saturday night at 6:00, OSU still plans on playing three quarterbacks.

Alan Bowman, Garret Rangel, and Gunnar Gundy all played about equal amounts in the first two games.

Gundy addressed the quarterback situation on Monday, as well as OSU’s status at running back.