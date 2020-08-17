Mike Gundy Talks Plan To Play Football This Fall

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma State University head football coach Mike Gundy spoke with the media for the first time in over four months on Monday, August 17.

Gundy discussed the Big 12’s plan to play football this fall, numerous topics about his team, ESPN doing an all access special on his program and more during the 25 minute media session.

Here's Mike Gundy on what it's been like constantly adjusting their plans during the pandemic. #OKState pic.twitter.com/TtCglEVBjX — Nate Feken (@TheGreat_Nate) August 17, 2020

The Cowboy’s head coach declined to go into any details about the coronavirus pandemic or him taking a pay cut.

Gundy made national headlines in April for his controversial comments about COVID-19, and later was the subject of scrutiny for having a picture taken of him in a One America News Network t-shirt during a fishing trip.

OSU kicks off their season inside Boone Pickens Stadium on September 12 against Tulsa.