Millwood’s Multisport Facility Appreciated By All Falcons

Millwood High School has a storied athletic history, and they now have a new home to match all their success.

Their new $4.5 million multisport facility is near completion, and KFOR sports was there to see Falcon athletes first time in the building.

The completion of the facility gives Millwood’s girls track and softball teams locker rooms for the first time ever.

Both squads used to have to use bathrooms to change for practice and games, but will now have their own lockers and a place to call home.

Millwood head football coach Darwin Franklin designed the facility so multiple sports would be able to take advantage of its space.

The indoor field will be utilized by football, but also has nets that can be used by the baseball and softball teams.

The facility also features a larger weight room, a new film room, equipment room, training room and even a store that sells Millwood gear.

