Milwaukee Ends Thunder’s Road Winning Streak with Worst Loss in OKC History

The Milwaukee Bucks took advantage of a short-handed Oklahoma City Thunder roster playing on the second night of a back-to-back and beat the Thunder 133-86 on Friday night at Fiserv Forum, handing them the worst loss since the team moved to Oklahoma City from Seattle.

The Bucks win ended an OKC record nine-game road winning streak and a five-game winning streak overall and Milwaukee put the game away early and hit 21 three-pointers, with 11 different players hitting at least one three-pointer.

Milwaukee led by seven after one quarter, then took charge, going on a 24-2 run late in the second quarter to built the lead to 71-47 at halftime.

In the third quarter, the Bucks went on a 27-8 run and led by as many as 49 points before winning by 47.

The Thunder’s previous worst loss was a 42-point defeat at Minnesota on January 7, 2009, the first season after the team moved from Seattle.

The loss ties the second worst loss in franchise history, including games played as the Seattle SuperSonics.

Chris Paul led the Thunder with 18 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the only other OKC player in double figures with 11 points.

The Thunder shot just 36 percent to Milwaukee’s 49 percent from the field, and were outrebounded 67-36.

OKC was just 6-for-35 from three-point range.

The Thunder were playing without Danilo Gallinari, who missed the game with ankle soreness.

The Thunder fall to 37-23 overall.

OKC returns home to play the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, March 3 at 7:00 pm at Chesapeake Arena.