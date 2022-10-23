The Minnesota Timberwolves went on an 19-4 run, and used a hot shooting stretch early in the fourth quarter to pull away and beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 116-106 on Sunday night in Oklahoma City in the Thunder’s home opener.

Minnesota hit seven three-pointers in the first five minutes of the fourth quarter to build a six point lead to 22 and put the game away.

The Thunder never led in the game, but got to within one point late in the third quarter.

Luguentz Dort led OKC with 20 points, with Jeremiah Robinson-Earl adding 15 points.

Eugene Omoruyi had 13 points off the bench and Mike Muscala had 11.

Tre Mann and Josh Giddey both had 10 points in starting roles, but Giddey left the game with an ankle injury.

The Timberwolves shot 52 percent from the field, and outrebounded OKC 54-42.

Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 30 points, with six Timberwolves in double figures.

The Thunder fell to 0-3 on the season and will host the Los Angeles Clippers in back-to-back games Tuesday and Thursday at 7:00 pm.