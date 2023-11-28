In a game with 10 ties and seven lead changes, the Minnesota Timberwolves took the lead for good in the fourth quarter and held on to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 106-103 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Tuesday night.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed a three-pointer at the buzzer that could have tied it.

SGA led the Thunder with 32 points, and was one of four OKC players to score in double figures.

Chet Holmgren had 16 points and 8 rebounds in his first game in his home state.

Jalen Williams, Josh Giddey and Cason Wallace all had 10 points each.

The Thunder led by as many as 12 points midway through the second quarter, and were up eight at halftime.

The lead changed hands in the third and fourth quarter before the Timberwolves took the lead for good with just over eight minutes left.

Troy Brown made several key baskets for Minnesota, including a pair of three-pointers in the fourth quarter and finished with 17 points.

Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 21 points but had to leave the game late in the third quarter after hitting the floor hard on a drive to the basket.

Minnesota outrebounded OKC 51-36, and overcame 19 turnovers to just eight for OKC.

The Thunder have lost two in a row and fell to 11-6.

OKC returns home Thursday night to host the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:00.