The Big 12 Conference announced more basketball postponements on Wednesday, affecting both Oklahoma’s teams.

The OU men’s home game against Texas has been postponed indefinitely.

The game was originally scheduled for this Tuesday, then moved to Wednesday, then moved to Thursday before the indefinite postponement. The Big 12 will try to re-schedule it.

The Sooner women’s home game against Baylor scheduled for Saturday at 3:00 pm has been moved to Sunday at 1:00 pm.