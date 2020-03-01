Mountain Men: Sooners Sweep West Virginia with 73-62 Win

Entering the weekend, Oklahoma entered their contest with West Virginia listed as a “Last Four In” for the NCAA Tournament per ESPN. The desperate Sooners came out and didn’t blink.

The day got going with Jamal Bienemy connecting with Kristian Doolittle on an alley-oop. Bienemy was a force to deal with throughout the first half. He hit a pair of three pointers to help build Oklahoma’s lead. He finished with 12. Oklahoma had a four point halftime lead.

In the second half, De’Vion Harmon hit a huge stepback three to get the scoring started. He finished with eight as the Sooners went up by seven.

Then OU went on a 19-6 run. Brady Manek knocked down a pair of triples during that stretch. Kristian Doolittle, who was a force all night, had not one, but two different and one plays. Doolittle led all scores with 19 points. He added seven boards as OU’s lead grew to 14.

The Sooners kept it rolling later in the half, Kur Kuath had a big block which set the Sooners out on transition. Kuath finished with a huge slam on the other end. OU led by as many as 20 in this.

Austin Reaves fought through WVU’s press as he powered home a massive dunk. Reaves finished with 13. He was one of four Sooners in double figures.

Manek put the finishing touches on the day with a nice dunk to give OU the 73-62 win. Manek had 15. It’s the second straight win over a ranked team for the Sooners by double-digits. Oklahoma sweeps their series with WVU this season.

Next up for Oklahoma, they take on the red hot Texas Longhorns Tuesday inside the Lloyd Noble Center.