Muscala Three, Raptors Tip Too Late as OKC Wins in Toronto

Mike Muscala hit a three-pointer with 8 seconds left to give the Oklahoma City Thunder the lead and replay review overturned a call on a tip-in at the buzzer that would have given Toronto the win, as OKC beat the Raptors 110-109 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, on Wednesday night.

Muscala’s three-pointer gave the Thunder a 110-109 lead, shortly after the Raptors had gone on a 19-5 run to take the lead in the final minute.

Toronto had a chance to win it, but Fred VanVleet had a shot blocked by Darius Bazley and Justin Champagnie tipped in the miss to apparently give the Raptors the win.

On replay review, it was determined the ball was still on the hand of Champagnie at the buzzer.

The Thunder trailed 64-54 at halftime, with the Raptors shooting 60 percent from the field.

OKC then took charge in the third quarter, going on a 25-3 run to end the period to take an 87-76 lead after three quarters.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was born in Toronto and went to high school in nearby Hamilton, led the Thunder with 26 points.

SGA’s fellow Canadian, Montreal’s Luguentz Dort added 22 points.

Two other Thunder players scored in double figures, with Bazley scoring 15 points and Josh Giddey 13 points and 8 assists.

The two teams shot an identical .452 from the field, with the Thunder knocking down two more three-pointers than the Raptors, 17-15.

OKC wins their second straight game to improve to 8-16.

The Thunder start a four-game homestand on Friday night when they host the L.A. Lakers at 7:00 pm.