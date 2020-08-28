NBA Playoffs to Resume Saturday, Schedule Set for Thunder-Rockets

The NBA Playoffs will resume Saturday, August 29, after what will have been a three-day boycott by players in Orlando, Florida.

The NBA and the players’ union released a statement about the playoff resuming, with the understanding of three commitments being made.

The three commitments are the creation of a social justice coalition, allowing NBA arenas to be used as sites for voting, and commercials to be run during the playoffs encouraging people to vote.

The playoff schedule for the weekend has now been set, with the Thunder facing the Houston Rockets in Game 5 on Saturday at 5:30 pm.

The series is tied two games apiece.

Former Thunder star Russell Westbrook may play Saturday for the first time in the series.

He’s been nursing an injury to a quadriceps muscle, but Houston coach Mike D’Antoni said Friday Westbrook would practice and they expect him to play in Game 5 with limited minutes.

Here is the NBA’s complete statement about the resumption of the playoffs: