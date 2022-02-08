(KFOR) — This Sunday is a big day for sports with the continued coverage of the 2022 Olympics and the Super Bowl! You can catch all the action on KFOR.

All of your Winter Olympics coverage will also be woven into the Sunday lineup!

NBC Sports’ presentation of Super Bowl LVI includes a star-studded commentating team as Los Angeles hosts its first Super Bowl in nearly three decades from SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 13, on KFOR.

The Cincinnati Bengals will face off against the Los Angeles Rams at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles.

NBC Sports’ Feb. 13 Schedule on NBC:

7 a.m. 2022 Winter Olympics- NBC Sports’ Feb. 13 Schedule on NBC: 11:00 a.m. Road to the Super Bowl Noon Super Bowl LVI Pregame Show 5:00 p.m. Super Bowl LVI 9:45 p.m. 2022 Winter Olympics Primetime Show 11:00 p.m. Late Local News* 11:30 p.m. 2022 Winter Olympics Prime Plus Show

The game’s halftime show features an unprecedented five headliners this year including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige.

Al Michaels to Handle Record-Tying 11th Super Bowl TV Play-by-Play Call, Joined by Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya, Kathryn Tappen & Terry McAulay

Mike Tirico to Host Five-Hour Super Bowl LVI Pregame Show and Handle Lombardi Trophy Presentation on NBC & Peacock Amidst Hosting Winter Olympics Primetime Show.