The Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame unveiled the new Jim Thorpe Museum at the Bricktown Ballpark on Thursday.

The new exhibit space allows for a greater amount of Thorpe’s sports memorabilia to be displayed than before.

Thorpe was voted the greatest athlete of the first half of the 20th centur.

Thorpe won two gold medals at the 1912 Olympics in Stockholm, in the decathlon and pentathlon, and went on to play both in the NFL and in Major League Baseball.

Thorpe was born near what is now Prague, Oklahoma, in 1887 and died in 1953.

Several members of Thorpe’s family were present for the unveiling of the museum.

The museum will be open to the public free of charge starting January 13.