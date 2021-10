Oklahoma and Texas will meet in football for the 117th time on Saturday at 11:00 am at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, and there’s a very unique subplot to the game.

Texas quarterback Casey Thompson is from Oklahoma City, and attended Southmoore and Newcastle high schools.

His father is former OU quarterback Charles Thompson, and his older brother Kendal played for the Sooners.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian is excited about his first Red River Rivalry.