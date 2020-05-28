Newly Expanded USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium Without WCWS This Year

The Women’s College World Series was set to begin on Thursday, May 28, but the pandemic forced the NCAA to cancel all spring sports championships.

It’s particularly disappointing for USA Softball, who was set to debut its newly expanded Hall of Fame Stadium, which would have been the host field in Oklahoma City for the 30th time in history.

Hall of Fame Stadium expanded its seating with a new upper deck behind home plate and down the first and third base lines.

The facility is planning to host another event in July, but the WCWS will have to wait until 2021.