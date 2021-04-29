NFL DRAFT UPDATE: Top 10 picks announced

FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2018 file photo, the NFL logo is displayed on the field at the Bank of American Stadium before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C. The NFL revealed Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, that several positive COVID-19 tests were found a day earlier by one of its testing partners, and the Chicago Bears said they had nine false positives. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)

CLEVELAND, Okla. (KFOR) – The NFL Draft is upon us and the excitement is at a fever pitch as the Top 10 picks in the draft have been made.

This years Draft is being held in Cleveland, home of the Browns.

The first pick wasn’t a surprise, with the Jacksonville Jaguars drafting Clemson University’s phenom quarterback, Trevor Lawrence.

The Draft’s Top 10 picks are as follows:

First Pick

First Pick – Trevor Lawrence

Second Pick

Second Pick – Zach Wilson

Third Pick

Third Pick – Trey Lance

Fourth Pick

Fourth Pick – Kyle Pitts

Fifth Pick

Fifth Pick – Ja’Marr Chase

Sixth Pick

Sixth Pick – Jaylen Waddle

Seventh Pick

Seventh Pick – Penei Sewell

Eighth Pick

Eighth Pick – Jaycee Horn

Ninth Pick

Ninth Pick – Patrick Surtain II

Tenth Pick

Tenth Pick – Devonta Smith

For KFOR’s full NFL Draft Coverage, click here.

