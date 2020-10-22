NFL, NFLPA are reviewing the Raiders’ recent COVID-19 issues

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The NFL and NFLPA are reviewing the Raiders’ recent COVID-19 issues, including a positive test for Trent Brown, who they believe hadn’t been consistently wearing his tracking device. There is also video of offensive linemen hanging out together without masks, per sources.

It’s normal for the league and union to review any situation with multiple positive tests. CB Damon Arnette went on Reserve/COVID-19 on Monday, then Trent Brown on Wednesday. The rest of the starting O-line and safety Johnathan Abram are currently isolated. https://t.co/FBPNf5ljMk — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 22, 2020

