Oklahoma and Oklahoma State on Thursday both announced kickoff times and television information for their three non-conference football games in 2022.

The following games have been announced:

Thursday, September 1

Central Michigan at Oklahoma State (FS1), 6:00 p.m. CT



Saturday, September 3

UTEP at Oklahoma (FOX), 2:30 p.m. CT



Saturday, September 10

Kent State at Oklahoma (SoonerVision on ESPN+), 6:00 p.m. CT

Arizona State at Oklahoma State (ESPN2), 6:30 p.m. CT





Saturday, September 17

Oklahoma at Nebraska (FOX), 11:00 a.m. CT

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State (Big 12 Now), 6:00 p.m. CT

