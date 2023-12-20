11th-ranked North Carolina forced 18 turnovers and beat #7 Oklahoma 81-69 to hand the Sooners their first loss of the season on Wednesday night at the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte, North Carolina.

OU struggled for most of the game shooting, and made just 32 percent from the field in the first half with 10 turnovers.

The Tar Heels led by eight at halftime and built the lead to 15 in the second half before OU heated up and cut the UNC lead to five at 70-65 with 3:01 to play.

Carolina finished the game on an 11-4 run to put the game away.

R.J. Davis led the Heels with 23 points and made five three-pointers.

OU was led by 23 points from Otega Oweh.

He was joined in double figures by Javian McCollum with 14 points and Milos Uzan with 10 points.

OU shot 50 percent from the field in the second half to get back in the game, but finished with 18 turnovers and were outscored off turnovers 24-11.

Oklahoma falls to 10-1 on the season and are now 1-1 in Jumpman Invitational games.

OU will host Central Arkansas on December 28 at 7:00.