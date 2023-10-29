The Denver Nuggets trailed for just one possession and led by as many as 35 points in a 128-95 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday in OKC’s home opener.

Denver went on a 24-8 run spanning the two halves and pulled away from there.

The Nuggets shot 60 percent from the field and outrebounded the Thunder 48-29.

Nikola Jokic paced Denver with 28 points and 14 rebounds, while Michael Porter, Jr. added 20 points and Jamal Murray 19 points.

The Thunder led 5-4 after a turn-around jumper by Chet Holmgren, then Porter made a jumper to give Denver the lead for good with 9:55 to play in the first quarter.

Holmgren led OKC with 19 points, but only two other Thunder players scored in double figures.

Jalen Williams had 13 points and Tre Mann had 12 off the bench late in the game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was held to just 7 points and was 2-for-16 shooting from the field.

The Thunder shot just 41 percent from the field and were 6-for-32 from three-point range.

OKC drops to 2-1 on the season, and they’ll continue their six-game homestand by hosting Detroit at 7:00 pm on Monday night.