Oakland Stuns Cowboys in Stillwater

Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team was upset at home on Friday night by Oakland, who got a pair of free throws with eight seconds left to provide the winning points in a 56-55 victory at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.

OSU’s Bryce Thompson had given the Cowboys the lead 55-54 with 33 seconds left, but Avery Anderson fouled Jalen Moore on a three-point shot with 8 seconds to play and Moore made two of the three free throws.

Thompson missed a three-point attempt in the final seconds that could have won the game.

Thompson and Isaac Likekele led OSU with 12 points, with Rondel Walker scoring 11.

The Cowboys made just 3 of 17 from three point range, 6 of 12 at the free throw line and had 18 turnovers.

OSU trailed 30-22 at halftime before starting the second half with a 15-4 run to take the lead.

The Cowboys fall to 1-1 on the season.

They host Prairie View A&M Sunday at 2:00 pm.

