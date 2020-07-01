OKC Boxer Alex Saucedo Scores Unanimous Decision

Oklahoma City boxer Alex Saucedo won a unanimous decision over Sonny Fredrickson on Tuesday night at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Saucedo controlled the fight from the beginning, losing only a combined three rounds among the three judges, who had Saucedo winning by 99-92, 98-92, and 100-90 totals.

It was the first time Saucedo has gone 10 rounds in a fight, and improved his career record to 30-1.

Saucedo is 2-0 since his only loss to Maurice Hooker in November of 2018 in Oklahoma City.

Saucedo wore an Oklahoma City Thunder jersey into the ring before the fight, with the number 140 on the jersey and his last name on the back.

(photo courtesy @trboxing)