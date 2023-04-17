The Oklahoma City Spark picked a pair of Sooners and an OKC area native during the Women’s Pro Fastpitch Draft on Monday night in Oklahoma City.

The Spark chose OU pitcher Alex Storako as the number one overall draft selection, then chose Sooner utility player Haley Lee as the first pick of the fourth round.

In the third round, the Spark chose Arkansas pitcher Chenise Delce, who played at Carl Albert High School.

The other Sparks picks were South Carolina pitcher Donnie Goburne in the fifth round and Pitt infielder Yvonne Whaley in the sixth round.

Three other players with ties to Oklahoma were chosen by other teams in the WPF.

OSU players Rachel Becker and Kiley Naomi were both chosen by the Smash It Sports Vipers, and OU shortstop Grace Lyons was chosen by the Texas Smoke.

The OKC Spark are coached by former Sooner star Amber Flores, and the WPF Commissioner is former OU star Lauren Chamberlain.

The Spark will begin their first season on June 15th.

By Brian Brinkley