OKC Thunder announces first half of 2020-21 season schedule

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Thunder announced its 2020-21 regular season first half schedule today.
The Oklahoma City Thunder will begin training camp this week with a roster full of new faces after a busy last few weeks of trades and draft picks.
Several veteran players from last season will be gone, including Chris Paul, Danilo Gallinari, Dennis Schroder, and long-time center Steven Adams.
The Thunder is set to begin the upcoming season at Houston on Wednesday, Dec. 23.
Then, on Monday, Dec. 28, the team will be hosting Utah for the Thunder’s home opener.
In an Oklahoma City tradition, the Thunder will once again host a New Year’s Eve game against the Pelicans at Chesapeake Energy Arena.
Fans can view and download the team’s 2020-21 first half schedule at okcthunder.com/schedule and sync to mobile devices on the Thunder Mobile App.
