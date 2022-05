The Oklahoma City Thunder will have two of the top 12 picks in the 2022 NBA Draft, set for June 23rd.

The NBA Draft Lottery was held Tuesday night, and the Thunder got the #2 and #12 picks.

The #2 pick is the highest pick the Thunder have had since the franchise moved to Oklahoma City.

Former Thunder forward Nick Collison represented the team at the Lottery.

The 2022 #NBADraftLottery presented by State Farm is complete. pic.twitter.com/NUlGiluyAN — NBA (@NBA) May 18, 2022