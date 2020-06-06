OKC, USA Softball Deal With Cancelled WCWS, Look Forward to 2021

Like all NCAA spring sports championships, the Women’s College World Series was cancelled for 2020 due to the pandemic.

College softball’s national championship would have been decided in Oklahoma City for the 30th time this year.

Instead, the new-look USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium will have to wait another year to show off the new upper deck, which has added some 4,000 seats to the facility.

The loss of the WCWS also has significant economic consequences, with a financial impact of roughly $25 million being felt by the metro area and local businesses.