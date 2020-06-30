Oklahoma City Dodgers and All of Minor League Baseball Season Cancelled

Minor League Baseball announced Tuesday it has cancelled the entire 2020 season.

That includes the Oklahoma City Dodgers, who announced all tickets purchased for the 2020 season can be used in 2021.

With Major League Baseball unable to provide players, the minor leagues were not able to put together a season due to the pandemic.

The Dodgers released a statement about the cancellation:

“Although we are saddened, we fully support the decision made by Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball to cancel the 2020 Minor League Baseball season,” said OKC Dodgers President/General Manager Michael Byrnes. “During this time, we must do what is in the best interest of public health and safety so we can welcome Dodgers baseball back to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in the future.

“We want to thank our fans for their patience and understanding,” Byrnes said. “We encourage everyone to continue to stay safe and follow public health guidelines so we can come together and cheer on the Dodgers for the 2021 season.”

This is the first season since 1961 Oklahoma City will not have a minor league baseball season.