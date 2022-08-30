OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The procedure to treat Oklahoma City Thunder draft pick Chet Holmgren’s recent foot injury was successful.

Holmgren, whom the Thunder acquired in June as the No. 2 overall pick in the NBA Draft, had a procedure to treat a Lisfranc injury in his right foot. The procedure was successful, according to Thunder personnel.

Dr. David Porter performed the procedure at Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics in Carmel, Ind., with Thunder medical personnel present.

FILE – Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) runs the court against the Memphis Grizzlies during an NBA summer league basketball game Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Salt Lake City. Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft, will miss the 2022-23 season because of a right foot injury, the Oklahoma City Thunder announced Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Swinger, File)

Holmgren suffered the injury in a CrawsOver Pro-Am game while defending LeBron James on a fast break, according to ESPN.

The Thunder previously announced Holmgren will miss the 2022-23 season because of the injury.

“Certainly, we are disappointed for Chet, especially given the excitement he had about getting on the floor with his teammates this season. We know Chet has a long career ahead of him within our organization and the Oklahoma City community. One of the things that most impressed us during the process of selecting Chet was his determination and focus. We expect that same tenacity will carry him through this period of time as we work together and support him during his rehabilitation,” Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti said last week.

Holmgren averaged 14 points, nine boards and two assists a game for Gonzaga, last year, while shooting 60 percent from the field.