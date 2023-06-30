OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Saturday is a historic day for the state. The Oklahoma City Spark officially open their home field slate at Hall of Fame Stadium.

The Spark play host to the Texas Smoke in a battle of the top two teams in the WPF. The Smoke enter the contest 9-2 while OKC is 8-2 on the young season. It’s a match up the WPF is calling “The Showdown of the Summer.”

The Spark are led by former Sooner Jocelyn Alo who is tied for second on the team in batting average. Meanwhile, former Southmoore star Sydney Sherril leads the team in batting average hitting .345.

So far, the Spark haven’t lost a single three game series this season.

First pitch inside Hall of Fame Stadium is set for 7:05pm.