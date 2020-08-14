Oklahoma City Thunder to take on Houston Rockets in NBA Playoffs

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After taking a major break from play due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Oklahoma City Thunder has hit the court running and is ready for the NBA Playoffs.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Houston Rockets in the first round of the 2020 NBA Western Conference Playoffs.

Game 1 will be played on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 5:30 p.m., followed by Game 2 on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 2:30 p.m.

Game 3 will be played on Saturday, Aug. 22 at 5 p.m., while Game 4 is set for Monday, Aug. 24 at 3 p.m.

If necessary, Games 5, 6, and 7 will be played on alternating days, beginning Wednesday, Aug. 26.

