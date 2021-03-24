Oklahoma Golf Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2021

CARY, NC – OCTOBER 10: Scott Verplank watches his tee shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the SAS Championship at Prestonwood Country Club on October 10, 2020 in Cary, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Keane/Getty Images)

The Oklahoma Golf Hall of Fame announced its class of 2021 on Wednesday.

It features five new members: former OSU golfers Scott Verplank, Danny Edwards, David Edwards, plus golf course designer Floyd Farley, and long-time Kickingbird Golf Course head pro Art Proctor.

Verplank won his first PGA Tour event as an amateur, when he won the 1985 Western Open.

He also won the 1986 NCAA individual championship and 1984 U.S. Amateur Championship.

A three-time first team All-American for the Cowboys, Verplank went on to win five times on the PGA Tour and played on two U.S. Ryder Cup teams, in 2002 and 2006.

Verplank was inducted into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.

Danny Edwards was a two-time Big Eight champion and two-time first team All-American at OSU, and five times on the PGA Tour. He also won the Oklahoma Open three times, in 1975, ’77, and ’79.

David Edwards won the 1978 NCAA individual and team championships at OSU, and won four times on the PGA Tour, plus was a two-time winner of the Oklahoma Open in 1994 and 1996.

Farley was head pro at Twin Hills Golf & Country Club in Oklahoma City, and went on to design many courses in Oklahoma, including Kickingbird in Edmond, Quail Creek Golf & Country Club in Oklahoma City, John Conrad in Midwest City, Arrowhead State Park and Roman Nose State Park.

Proctor was the head pro at Kickingbird, plus designed courses and played in 20 major championships.

The five will be officially inducted on November 21 at a banquet at Oklahoma City Golf & Country Club.