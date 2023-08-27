(KFOR) — Oklahoma high school football has always been strong, but often gets overshadowed by bigger states. It appears that is starting to change, led by the Classes of 2024 and 2025. These players and teams are leading a golden era of high school football in the state.



“It’s a special time in Oklahoma. You’ve got some really unique football players, you’ve got some really good football players, you’ve got some really good football teams,” said Carl Albert Head Coach Mike Dunn.

“You can start rattling off kids at almost every school that have a Power 5 kid or a kid that’s getting recruited by high-level schools,” added Edmond Memorial Head Coach Logan Thomas.

“The talent level in our state is really a high-ceiling, and we’ve got a ton of kids that deserve that recognition,” said Mustang Head Coach Lee Blankenship.

While there’s a ton of talent at every position in the state, the quarterback position is standing out, specifically in the junior class.



OU commit Kevin Sperry ranks at the top of the list after moving from Prosper, TX to Midwest City, OK this summer to play at Carl Albert.



“My family, we always wanted to move where I went to college,” explained Sperry. “So that was always the plan, and then just hearing about this school from different people around the area, just hearing about the traditions and the winning culture, I knew this a place I want to be a part of and it’s been great so far.”

Carl Albert’s Kevin Sperry throws before a game against Coweta.

Sperry joins a Titans squad that has expectations of winning a state championship every season. Carl Albert won the Class 5A State Championship last year and has won 6 of the last 7 overall.



“I like the pressure. Pressure is a privilege. We’ve got a goal to achieve and that’s winning state and going undefeated,” said Sperry.



Two major risers are Edmond Memorial’s David McComb and Deer Creek’s Grady Adamson.

Both players took off as sophomores, showing why they’re two of the top quarterbacks in the state. McComb helped lead a resurgent Bulldogs team, helping guide them back to playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade.



“You want to strive for perfection, but it was a big step for us to win four games. I really want to turn this program, not turn it around myself, but be a big part of that. I feel like I can help them turn it around a little bit and do them justice, so they can carry this program on, because I feel like I’m really a Bulldog and I really want to see this team win a lot of games,” explained McComb.

Edmond Memorial’s David McComb throws before a game against Moore.

His success and natural traits caught the attention of many college coaches and just recently McComb announced his commitment to the Kansas Jayhawks.



“I felt like I was at home there and once you get that feeling, it’s like a big weight lifted off your back,” said McComb. “You’re locked in with a team and they’re locked in with me. I feel really good about what I’m doing with Kansas and where I’m going to be at the next level.”



Like McComb, Adamson also helped lead his team to the playoffs. Deer Creek went to the Class 6A-II semifinals before falling one hail mary short of reaching the state championship game. That taste of success has been fueling Adamson and the Antlers all offseason.



“Work even harder in practice. Last year we got stopped in the playoffs and it shows we definitely can improve on more stuff. So just work even harder every day,” said Adamson.

Deer Creek’s Grady Adamson rolls out to make a throw during practice.

Adamson currently holds offers from Tulsa, Pittsburgh, North Texas, among several others. He’s ready to lead Deer Creek back to the playoffs and solidify his spot as one of the best at his position.



“It’s definitely crazy looking at it just from when I was younger, hitting those goals and getting those opportunities that you always looked up to,” said Adamson.



One of the most intriguing talents in the state, is Mustang’s Mikey Gow, who went viral with his ability to throw with both his left and right hands. Gow says he developed the ability while dealing with an injury to his right arm, forcing him to use his left hand while recovering from the injury. Now this unlocked talent could allow the Broncos to get creative in the ways they can use him.

Mustang’s Mikey Gow at practice.

“Yeah that’s the main purpose for it, but really it’s just whatever I feel comfortable with, if there’s a throw I feel like I’m better off using the other arm, then I do it. Really my main focus is winning a state championship. I don’t care which arm I throw with to make that happen,” explained Gow.



Union’s Shaker Reisig and Muskogee’s Jamarian Ficklin also make up this dominant junior class of QBs.

It’s a great time to get out to a local high school football game and take in a game.