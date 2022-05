Binger, Oklahoma, native and Baseball Hall of Famer Johnny Bench was back in his home state on Sunday, appearing at the Bricktown Ballpark before the OKC Dodgers game against Reno.

Bench signed copies of the book “Grassroots Baseball: Route 66,” which documents the history of baseball along Route 66.

Bench wrote the introduction to the book as well as the Oklahoma chapter to the book.

He also caught the ceremonial first pitch before the Dodgers game, which was won by Reno, 10-6.