Oklahoma Related Players Set for NBA All-Star Game Weekend

NBA All-Star Game captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo made their selections for their respective teams on Thursday.

Former Sooner Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks was chosen as a starter and will play for Antetoukounmpo’s team.

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s Chris Paul was chosen to play for James’ team, along with former Thunder guard Russell Westbrook.

The NBA also announced Thursday guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been chosen to replace the injured Derrick Rose in the Skills Challenge on NBA All-Star Saturday night.

The NBA All-Star weekend is scheduled for February 14-16 in Chicago.

Here are the complete rosters for the NBA All-Star Game:

Team LeBron:

Starters: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Luka Doncic, James Harden

Reserves: Damian Lillard, Ben Simmons, Nikola Jokic, Jayson Tatum, Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, Domantas Sabonis

Team Giannis:

Starters: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Pascal Siakam, Kemba Walker, Trae Young

Reserves: Khris Middleton, Bam Adebayo, Rudy Gobert, Kyle Lowry, Brandon Ingram, Donovan Mitchell