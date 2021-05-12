Oklahoma Schools Dominate All-Big 12 Softball Awards

Oklahoma and Oklahoma State dominated the postseason All-Big 12 softball awards announced by the league’s coaches on Wednesday.

Oklahoma won four of the five individual awards, with Patty Gasso named Coach of the Year, Jocelyn Alo named Player of the Year, Tiare Jennings Freshman of the Year, and Grace Lyons Defensive Player of the Year.

Oklahoma State’s Carrie Eberle was named Big 12 Pitcher of the Year.

The coaching award is the ninth in row for Gasso and her 13th overall.

Alo makes it 13 times a Sooner has been named Big 12 Player of the Year, and the fifth time in the last six years, and 10 of the last 13.

Jennings’ selection makes it six straight for OU to win the Freshman of the Year honor and the ninth time overall.

Lyons’ pick is the third in a row for OU as Defensive Player of the Year and four of the last five, plus the eighth time overall in the 14 seasons the award has been given out.

Eberle is OSU’s first ever Big 12 Pitcher of the Year, and it ends a string of five straight by the Sooners.

On the All-Big 12 first team, five Sooners and four Cowgirls made the team, taking all but three spots on the 12-player first team.

2021 PHILLIPS 66 ALL-BIG 12 SOFTBALL POSTSEASON AWARDS

Coach of the Year: Patty Gasso, Oklahoma (27th season)

Player of the Year: Jocelyn Alo, Oklahoma (Sr., UTL)

Pitcher of the Year: Carrie Eberle, Oklahoma State* (Sr.)

Defensive Player of the Year: Grace Lyons, Oklahoma (Jr., SS)

Freshman of the Year: Tiare Jennings, Oklahoma* (2B)



ALL-BIG 12 FIRST TEAM

Name, School Yr. Pos.

Sami Williams, Iowa State* Sr. INF

Jocelyn Alo, Oklahoma* Sr. UTL

Jayda Coleman, Oklahoma Fr. OH

Tiare Jennings, Oklahoma Fr. 2B

Grace Lyons, Oklahoma Jr. SS

Shannon Saile, Oklahoma* Sr. P

Hayley Busby, Oklahoma State Sr. INF

Carrie Eberle, Oklahoma State* Sr. P/DP

Kelly Maxwell, Oklahoma State* So. P

Kiley Naomi, Oklahoma State Jr. INF

Janae Jeff erson, Texas* Jr. INF

Mary Iakopo, Texas Jr. C/UTL

ALL-BIG 12 SECOND TEAM

Name, School Yr. Pos.

Lou Gilbert, Baylor Jr. UTL

Emily Hott, Baylor So. UTL

Mikayla Ramos, Iowa State Jr. C

Morgyn Wynne, Kansas Jr. INF

Mackenzie Donihoo, Oklahoma So. UTL

Lynnsie Elam, Oklahoma Sr. C/DP

Giselle Juarez, Oklahoma Sr. P

Chelsea Alexander, Oklahoma State Sr. OF

Chyenne Factor, Oklahoma State Jr. OF

Alysen Febrey, Oklahoma State Sr. INF

Shealyn O’Leary, Texas So. P

Shannon Rhodes, Texas Sr. OF

ALL-BIG 12 FRESHMAN TEAM

Name, School Pos.

Milaysia Ochoa, Iowa State* OF

Kasey Hamilton, Kansas P/UTL

Jayda Coleman, Oklahoma* OF

Tiare Jennings, Oklahoma* 2B

Nicole May, Oklahoma* P

JJ Smith, Texas* C/1B

Alyssa Washington, Texas* SS/INF

Jordyn Whitaker, Texas DP/FB

Riley Love, Texas Tech* INF

Arriana Pecan Villa, Texas Tech INF

Honorees listed alphabetically by school.

Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own student-athletes

Unanimous Selection