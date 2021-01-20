Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2021

The Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame announced its class of 2021 on Wednesday.

It features six new members: OSU football coach Mike Gundy, former OU women’s basketball star Stacey Dales, former OU All-American and NFL player Robert Kalsu, former Wichita State baseball coach Gene Stephenson, former Oklahoma Christian men’s basketball coach Dan Hays, and NCAA and NFL official Roy Clymer.

They’ll be officially inducted in August.

Gundy is the winningest coach in Cowboys’ history and led OSU to the Big 12 Championship in 2011.

He’s led the Cowboys to 15 straight bowl appearances.

Dales was a two-time All-American and Big 12 Player of the Year for the Sooners and led OU to the national championship game in 2002.

Kalsu was an All-American offensive lineman for the Sooners in 1967 and went on to play for the Buffalo Bills. He was the only NFL player to be killed in Vietnam.

Stephenson is from Guthrie and turned Wichita State into a college baseball power, leading the Shockers to the 1989 NCAA Championship and seven appearances in the College World Series. He has the second most wins of any major college baseball coach in history.

Hays coached at Oklahoma Christian for 33 seasons, leading the Eagles to 653 wins. Combined with five seasons at Northwestern Oklahoma State, he won 724 games, the most by any coach in men’s basketball at four-year colleges in Oklahoma.

Clymer was an NFL official for 14 seasons and also an NCAA basketball official, who was among the crew for the 1978 NCAA championship game between Kentucky and Duke.