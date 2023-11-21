The Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame announced the class of 2024 on Tuesday.

It features three former Sooner standouts, two former OSU athletes and a long-time small college coaching legend.

Former OU football players Steve Davis and Roy Williams made the class.

Davis was a three-year starter at quarterback and led the Sooners to back-to-back national championships in 1974 and 1975.

Davis was 32-1-1 as the OU starting quarterback.

Roy Williams won the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back in 2001 and helped the Sooners to the 2000 national championship.

Ryan Minor was a two-sport star at OU, playing both baseball and basketball.

Minor helped the Sooner baseball team to a national championship in 1994, and was named the Co-Big Eight Basketball Player of the Year in 1995.

Shelby Wilson was a wrestler at OSU, winning three Big Eight individual titles and finishing as a runner-up in the NCAA twice.

Wilson won a gold medal at the 1960 Rome Olympics.

Patty McGraw-Coatney was a two-time All-Big Eight golfer at OSU and went on to coach at Central Oklahoma.

Mike Metheny spent 40 years at Southeastern Oklahoma State as a baseball player, assistant coach and head coach.

The six new members will be officially inducted next August in Oklahoma City.