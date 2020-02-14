Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame Announces Its Class of 2020

The Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame announced its class of 2020 on Friday.

Seven new members have been elected, covering four different Oklahoma universities and one that’s been a long-time leader in bringing big time sports events to Oklahoma City and the state of Oklahoma.

Former Oklahoma State wrestler and coach Tommy Chesbro, Oklahoma women’s basketball coach Sherri Coale, UCO athletic director and former wrestling coach Eddie Griffin, former OU basketball All-American Stacey King, former Oklahoma City University basketball standout Hubert F. “Hub” Reed, former NFL coach and OSU graduate Buddy Ryan, and Lee Allan Smith, who has been responsible for bringing many big sporting events to Oklahoma and the Oklahoma City metro area, make up the class of 2020.

The class will be officially introduced on February 27 and inducted in ceremonies this summer.