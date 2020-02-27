Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame Introduces Class of 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame officially introduced its class of 2020 on Thursday.

Former OU basketball All-American Stacey King, OU women's basketball coach Sherri Coale, Frederick native and former NFL coach Buddy Ryan, former OSU wrestling coach Tommy Chesbro, former Oklahoma City University basketball player and NBA player Hubert F. "Hub" Reed, UCO athletic director Eddie Griffin, and long-time Oklahoma sports event organizer Lee Allan Smith make up the class of 2020.

Chesbro and Ryan will be inducted posthumously.

The seven will be officially inducted during ceremonies this August in Oklahoma City.