Oklahoma State advances to the finals of the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championships

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Oklahoma State advances to the finals of the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championships and will face Texas Saturday evening.

Baylor’s speaking to reporters after losing to Oklahoma State in the semifinals of the Big 12 Championships.

Share this story

Oklahoma High School Scores

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter