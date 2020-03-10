Oklahoma State Hosts Pro Day

For OSU football players A.J. Green, Dru Brown, Johnny Wilson, Bryce Balous, Jordan McCray, Marcus Keyes, Phillip Redwine-Bryant and Mike Scott they had one last chance to impress NFL scouts heading into the NFL Draft.

QB Dru Brown immediately impressed in the weight room notching a 36 inch vertical jump from the sub six foot quarterback.

Offensive Lineman Johnny Wilson hammered out 28 reps on the bench press.

But the day was won by A.J. Green. The cornerback had a rough showing at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. He admitted he was battling back stiffness during the event. It caused him to run 4.62 and 4.71 in the 40 there.

However, he jumped that by leaps and bounds. All the scouts told him that he ran between 4.4 and 4.5 on both of his 40’s Tuesday.

We’ll find out who made the biggest impression come April when the NFL Draft is held in Las Vegas.