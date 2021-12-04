OSU Trails Baylor 21-13 in the 3rd in Big 12 Championship

Oklahoma State squared off with Baylor in search of their first Big 12 crown since 2011. Before the game kicked off, OSU had a bit of an advantage. Baylor freshman QB Blake Shapen got the start over Gerry Bohannon who was nursing a sore hamstring.

Shapen looked strong on the opening drive, but Malcolm Rodriguez forced a Tresten Ebner fumble which was recovered by Tyler Lacy. OSU took over for their first chance of the morning.

Oklahoma State wasted no time turning it on. The Cowboys converted three different third downs en route to a 23 yard Tanner Brown field goal. Dominic Richardson, Tay Martin and Jaden Bray all hauled in third and deep plays. Cowboys took a 3-0 lead.

The OSU defense again showed their dominance forcing a three and out which was capped off by Malcolm Rodriguez notching tackle for loss on third down.

Off the stop, OSU gave it back. Spencer Sanders threw a pass too high and it was picked off by J.T. Woods. He took it deep into Cowboy territory at the 11 yard line. Three plays later Blake Shapen hit Ben Sims on a play action bootleg from two yards out to give Baylor a 7-3 lead. Shapen hasn’t been rattled by the moment going 6-6, 59 yards so far.

Spencer Sanders couldn’t get his bearings on the next drive, under pressure, Sanders threw up a pass on a screen play and he was intercepted for a second time, this time by Matt Jones.

With Baylor in OSU territory, Tre Sterling notched a sack on Shapen. However, Shapen converted a third down on a 20 yard pass. He finished the first quarter 7-7 for 80 yards. Cowboys trailed 7-3 after one.

On the first play of the second quarter Shapen connected with Drew Estrada on a four yard touchdown pass. Baylor took a 14-3 advantage.

OSU’s offense went three and out, but OSU’s defense answered with a three and out of their own. Following that, OSU notched another three and out as the offense went cold.

Baylor manufactured another drive into the red zone, but Collin Oliver applied some pressure which forced Blake Shapen to throw the ball as he was falling backwards. It didn’t come close to the line of scrimmage. Initially it was ruled an incomplete pass with intentional grounding, but went to review. After the review, the call stood. Baylor had second and goal from the 21. On third and goal, Blake Shapen connected on a 13 yard touchdown pass, a beautiful fade to Tyquan Thornton. 21-3 Bears.

Oklahoma State answered back. Spencer Sanders found Tay Martin for 16, then a PI call against Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Jalen Pitre led to a 23 yard Tanner Brown field goal. OSU inched closed trailing 21-6.

Baylor managed to work their way into OSU territory right before the half. Isaiah Hankins had his 39 yard field goal attempt redirected when Korie Black got a hand on it. OSU trailed 21-6 at the half.

Cowboys received the ball to get things going in the second half. Things didn’t get much better out of the gate. Spencer Sanders was hit as he was throwing into Baylor territory and intercepted for a third time. This time by Jarion McVae.

Baylor attempted to go for it on 4th down resulting in a Blake Shapen throw away. OSU took back over on Baylor’s 36. The Cowboys finally got Brennan Presley going catching two passes as OSU went eight plays for 36 yards as the drive was capped off by Dom Richardson hitting paydirt for a four yard touchdown. OSU cut into the Baylor lead 21-13.

Baylor tried a reverse pass on their next possession, but since a receiver threw the ball away that constituted an intentional grounding penalty. OSU notched a tackle for loss and got the ball back after a Baylor punt. OSU started at their own 25.